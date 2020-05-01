Beverly McCune
1937 - 2020
Beverly B. McCune, 82, of Marshburg, passed away on Thursday (April 30, 2020) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Edgar Sr. and Martha Heeter Bigley.
She was a graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On Oct. 24, 1959, in Bradford, she married George H. McCune, who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2020.
Beverly enjoyed travelling to various area craft fairs where she sold her handmade crocheted items.
She is survived by two nieces, Melissa Lee and Melanie Harris and three nephews, Larry Bigley, Corey Bigley and Gary Bigley.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one infant son, Shawn McCune; one brother, Edgar Bigley Jr. and one sister, Karen Harris.
At her request there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made to the Mascho Funeral Home either by mail or on the funeral home's website.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.


Published in The Bradford Era from May 1 to May 8, 2020.
