Beverly S. "Bev" Quigley, 71, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, of Burnside Avenue, Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at her home, due to complications from cancer.
Born Nov. 1, 1948, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Donald Silfies and Barbara Karrasch Silfies.
Bev was a 1967 graduate of Bradford Area High School. She worked for Corning Glass and retired from Control Chief.
Bev is survived by her husband, James Quigley; and children Kevin (Erinn) Harkness and John Harkness, who all were there to give love and kisses when she passed away. Bev also has one granddaughter, Sydney Harkness, who she loved the most.
She is from a loving and hugging family with lots of sisters, one brother, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
No funeral services will be held at Bev's request. The family will hold a "we love and miss you" party at a later time.
