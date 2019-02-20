Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CORRY - Beverly A. Reed, 79, of Spartansburg, died Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at her home.

She was born April 17, 1939, in Farmers Valley, a daughter of the late Benjamin B. and Audrey M. Weimer Bickford.

Beverly was raised and educated in Smethport and graduated from Smethport High School in 1957. She worked for Smethport Specialty for a short time prior to her marriage. Her main priority then became taking care of her family. In 1980, she and her family moved to Corry. Beverly worked several jobs over the years including, Vennard Bible College in the cafeteria and Quality Markets in Corry.

She was a member of the Sawyer Evangelical Church in Bradford. Beverly enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, crossword puzzles, word search, coloring books and bird watching.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded by a sister, Ardyce Burdick; and four brothers, Ivan, Clayton, Dean and Galen Bickford.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Ernest E. Reed, whom she married Aug. 22, 1959, in Farmers Valley; a daughter, Cynthia Fields of Corry; and two sons, Rev. James (Janice) Reed of Forest, Miss., and Robert (Donna) Reed of Spartansburg.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jamie (Chris), Justin (Lacey), Jessica, Kyle, Amanda and Harmony; seven great-grandchildren, Chylen, Grayson, Landon, Mattie-Lynn, Kaylan, Abbey and Paxton; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday at the Sawyer Evangelical Church, 777 S. Kendall Ave., Bradford, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 1 p.m. The Rev. Max Simms will officiate.

Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery, Smethport.

Memorials may be made to the , Western PA. District, 823 Filmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry.

To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit

