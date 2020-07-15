Billy Taylor

PORT ALLEGANY - Billy K. Taylor, 66, of Route 155N, passed away unexpectedly Friday (July 10, 2020) in his home.
Born April 12, 1954, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Clarence A. and Nina J. Mead Taylor.
He was a lifetime resident of the area
And a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1972.
Bill was a veteran having served with the U.S. Marines in the Vietnam war.
He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier before having to retire in 2007.
He was a member of the VFW Post 6391, Port Allegany. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family. Bill was an avid NFL football-Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well as MLB baseball-Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Surviving are five sons, B. Keith (Alyssa) Taylor of Jacksonville, N.C., Daniel A. Taylor of Austin, Justin T. Taylor of New York, Paul E. Taylor of DuBois, Brock A. Taylor of Port Allegany; a daughter, Rachel E. Taylor of Sykesville; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; two brothers, Clarence "Tim" Taylor of Duke Center, Clark (Loretta) Barber of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles LaVerne Taylor, Clair Lynn Taylor; a sister, Alma M. Bailey.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the Veteran's Memorial Home, Port Allegany, Friday (July 24, 2020) from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.