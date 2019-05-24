Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonne Skok. View Sign Service Information Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 151 Greeves Street Kane , PA 16735 (814)-837-8370 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church Memorial service 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

KANE - Bonne Skok, 63, of 16 N. Elk Ave., passed away Monday (May 20, 2019) at UPMC-McKeesport.

Born Aug. 3, 1955, in Elwood City, she was a daughter of the late G. Arthur and Doris Bonnett Burford. On Aug. 15, 1981, in Kane, she married George Skok who preceded her in death.

Bonne graduated from New Brighton High School, class of 1973 and later worked at the Lutheran Home at Kane as a CNA for many years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, played handbells and taught chimes. She also helped with many funeral luncheons.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Brian) Haight and Amber Skok, both of Kane; a grandson, Landon Haight; two sisters, Teri (Tom) Costanzo of Johnsonburg and Kim (Ed "Pub") Poplawski of New Brighton; a brother, Dane (Cindy) Burford of Indian Rocks, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Tory Poplawski.

The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. A memorial service will follow at noon at the church with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor, and the Rev. Jan Reynolds, pastor of the East Kane United Methodist Church, co-officiating.

Friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon at the church after the memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735 or to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at



