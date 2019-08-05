|
|
Bonnie Flanders, 83, of Derrick City, passed away at her residence on Friday (Aug. 2, 2019).
Born June 24, 1936, in Duke Center, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Irwin Strait. She was a 1954 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School.
On Sept. 26, 1959, in Olean, N.Y., she married Robert L. Flanders, who survives. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.
Bonnie was a homemaker until 1976, when she started working as a teacher's aide for IU9, at the following schools: Derrick City, West Branch, 2nd Ward, School St., and GGB, retiring after 23 years.
She loved shopping, spending time with her family and grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mimi," and spending winters at their home in Florida until 2015.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Bob; one son, Craig Flanders of Boyers; two daughters, Colleen (Rick) Motter of Chautauqua, N.Y., and Jodi (Jim) Krueger of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Cory Newcombe, Ashley Snyder, Alex Krueger, Wil Krueger, Ben Krueger and Maddie Krueger; three great-grandchildren, Jay Newcombe, Trevor Snyder and Karrison Newcombe; two sisters, Glenna Kenyon of Homosassa, Fla., and Mary R. Nulph of Gainesville, Fla., and a dear friend "sister," Pat Iddings of Beaver Dams, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Betty Miller.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. with Thomas Newcombe from the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or a .
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019