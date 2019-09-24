|
|
MANSFIELD - Bradley N. Brown, age 74, of Mansfield, passed away after a courageous battle with Leukemia on Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on April 5, 1945, in Bradford, a son of Roscoe and Thelma Allen Brown. Bradley worked as a history teacher for Southern Tioga School District for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, seeing Broadway plays in NYC, and spending time with his family. Bradley especially loved to fish. Him and his wife, Linda Copello Brown, celebrated 48 years of marriage in June.
Bradley is survived by his wife; a son, Eric Brown of Fostoria, Ohio; a daughter, Erin (Wade) Roupp of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Nathanael, Sophia, and Austin Brown, and Kendall Roupp; and a brother, Jim Brown of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family were invited to call on Monday at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mansfield Food Pantry, PO Box 5, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Burial will take place on a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Blossburg.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019