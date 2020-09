Brenna F. Hulings, 64, of Mooresville, N.C., formerly of Bradford, passed peacefully at home on Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) surrounded by family after courageously battling ovarian cancer.A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Bradford and will be announced with a complete obituary.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com