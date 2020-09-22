Brenna Hulings

Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your loved one. Brenna was a good woman and I worked with her for six years at Walmart on 3rd shift. She was a tough but fair woman who knew how to get the job done. We had our own little inside joke,she would come in the aisle and tell me " I don't think we're going to make it" because the freight was overwhelming. Of course, to get her going, I would say "you're right, we're not going to make it". She would say "oh, don't say that" and we would havea good chuckle. Nine times out of ten, we did make it. I got along with her well and loved working with her and she will be deeply missed. Rest in peace Brenna!!!!!







Joe

Walmart

Joe Mia

Coworker