1/
Brenna Hulings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenna F. Hulings, 64, of Mooresville, N.C., formerly of Bradford, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) in the Grace Lutheran Church. At noon, a committal service will be held.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your loved one. Brenna was a good woman and I worked with her for six years at Walmart on 3rd shift. She was a tough but fair woman who knew how to get the job done. We had our own little inside joke,she would come in the aisle and tell me " I don't think we're going to make it" because the freight was overwhelming. Of course, to get her going, I would say "you're right, we're not going to make it". She would say "oh, don't say that" and we would havea good chuckle. Nine times out of ten, we did make it. I got along with her well and loved working with her and she will be deeply missed. Rest in peace Brenna!!!!!



Joe
Walmart
Joe Mia
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved