Brenna Hulings

Brenna F. Hulings, 64, of Mooresville, N.C., formerly of Bradford, passed peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by family after courageously battling ovarian cancer.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1955, in Pineville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Algie and Lillian Hess Adams. Brenna was a 1974 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On July 9, 1994 in the Eldred United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Bruce Hulings, who survives.
Brenna was a sales representative for Warner-Lambert Pfizer and held management positions at Uni-Mart and Walmart stores in the Bradford area. In 2006, she and Bruce relocated from Bradford to North Carolina where she continued her management career with Walmart until her health declined. She enjoyed her career and was a mentor and friend to many of her associates.
As a breast cancer survivor, Brenna was involved in the Relay For Life
and the McKean County American Cancer Society
(ACS). In 1999, she was awarded the McKean Unit ACS Volunteer of the Year. She was an avid reader and lover of animals, especially her dogs, Magnolia and Cooper. She loved entertaining and beach vacations with her husband and family, especially St. Thomas.
In addition to her husband of 26 years, Bruce, she is survived by her daughters, Tammy Stoddard of Duke Center, and Kristy Bishop of Mansfield, Texas; four grandchildren, Cody (Stephanie) Stoddard of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri; Chloe Fain, Jaedon Fain, and Kade Pearson, all of Mansfield, Texas; one great-grandchild, Jett Michael Stoddard; and her husband's family, all considered "sisters and brothers," Peggy (Mike) Blackwood, Lynn Delaney; David (Joyce) Hulings; nephew, Robert Michael Blackwood; all from the Pittsburgh area; several cousins, and "adopted mother," Betty Elder of Rixford.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Grace Lutheran Church. At noon a committal service will be held.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County American Cancer Society
or McKean County SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com