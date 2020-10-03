Brett Barcroft Madden Kelly, 41, of P.O. Box 36, Telluride, CO, 81435, died Sept. 19, 2020, in Telluride, Colo., after a four-year battle with brain cancer.
She was born Sept. 22, 1978, in Hartford, Conn. She was the great-granddaughter of George G. Blaisdell, founder of Zippo Manufacturing Company.
Brett attended the Community School in Naples, Fla., from 1987 to 1990. She attended Bradford Central Christian in 1990-1991 where she was on the basketball and cheerleading teams. She was a member of the Ski Club and Drama Club.
She attended the Taft Preparatory School in Watertown, Conn. in 1992, graduating in 1996. At Taft, she was on the Varsity Field Hockey Team. She was a member of the German Club, art editor of the school Annual publication, and a member of FOCUS, Fellowship of Christians in Universities and Schools. Brett was a talented artist spending much of her free time in Mark Potter's studio throughout her four years at Taft.
Brett went to University of Vermont in in 1997. She graduated in 2000. She majored in Studio Art and minored in Theatre. She was a member of the cast of Elephant Man in her junior year. She studied art in Florence, Italy, during her tenure there. Brett attended the Stella Adler School of Acting in New York City, participating in summer workshops while attending UVM.
Brett was employed at Zippo, completing internships there from 1994-1996. She was employed at McGuffin Films as a receptionist and later as a production supervisor from 2004-2006. She was a commercial actor and voice-over artist for Don Buchwald and Associates Agency from 2006 until her death.
She was married to Neil MacLean Kelly on June 9, 2009.
Surviving in addition to her husband Neil, is one daughter, Nico Blaisdell Kelly; one sister Sarah Kearney Altrogge; two brothers, Hagen Blaisdell Kearney, and Harry Wick Kearney; her mother, Barbara Wick Kearney, and her husband, Richard Patrick Kearney; her father, Peter James Madden and his wife, Mimi Willey Madden.
Her maternal family includes grandmothers, Harriett Blaisdell Wick, Ruth Wilcox Kearney, five uncles, D. Blaise Wick, John Michael Kearney, David William Kearney, Daniel Edward Kearney, Stephen Joseph Kearney, three aunts, Kathy Kearney Haight, Marie Kearney Malecky, Anne Wick Kearney, one cousin, Lainie McMillian Wick.
Her paternal family includes brother, Peter Maxfield Madden, two uncles, Mark Ryan Madden, Christopher Edward Madden.
Her husband's family include mother, Robyn MacLean Kelly, father, Bernard Martin Kelly, one sister, Claire Kelly Manners, and brother, John Alexander Kelly, all from Australia.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Harry Wick, cousin, Michael Quinn Wick, paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Goodwin Madden, paternal grandfather, Edward Francis Madden, paternal stepmother, Margot Cook Madden, grandfather, William Edward Kearney Sr., aunt, Mary Karen Kearney.
Private services will be held for family members with the Rev. W Leroy Beckes, retired Presbyterian minister, officiating. Burial will be in Willowdale Cemetery.
This memorial service will be streamed online for friends to view on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.
To view this service go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
select the live stream funerals tab, here you will find the video.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Brain Tumor Association, give.abta.org.
, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL.60631., or No Feline Left Behind, NFLB McKean, PO Box 783, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com