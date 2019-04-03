Brian Richard Boser passed away on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) with his wife Diane and children by his side.
Born on Nov. 2, 1940, in Allegany, N.Y., he was the son of Carl and Mary Gleason Boser and his stepmother Leona. He graduated from Allegany High School in 1959.
Brian married Diane Lee Carinci on Sept. 6, 2006 in Bradford.
He was self employed and co-owner of the Bradford Fruit Market, sold Easter, Mothers Day, and other holiday flowers in Bradford for over 30 years.
Brian enjoyed many things like NASCAR racing but his pride and joy was collecting Matchbox cars since 1954, having every kind that was made and even going to Hawaii to buy them. He is known to have the largest collection around.
He is survived by his wife Diane, two sons, Robert (Sarah) Boser of Philadelphia and Jeffrey (Vicki) Boser of Bradford; two daughters, Mary Boser of Bradford and Lisa (Phil) Miller of Bradford; three stepsons, Ron (Dawn) Burkett of Sherman, N.Y., Robert (Melissa) Burkett of Allegany, N.Y., and Ryan (Tansy) Burkett of Lewis Run; 12 grandchildren, Steve, Phil, Jessica, Katie, Molly, Tyler David, George, Albert, Tyler Joseph, Haley, Wyatt, and Madelyn; three great-grandchildren, Holden, Oliver, and Makenzie; two sisters-in-law Rose Boser and Shirley Boser; one brother, Gerald Boser; and one uncle, Ted (Geri) Boser of Shelby, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby sister, and brothers Thomas and Ronald.
There will be a visitation on Thursday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollenbeck Cahill Funeral Home Inc., 33 South Ave., and a service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 5 with the Rev. Ray Gramata officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, St. Bonaventure, N.Y.
Donations can be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
