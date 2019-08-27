|
KANE - Brian L. Carnegie, 53, of 314 Welsh St., Kane, died Saturday afternoon (Aug. 24, 2019) at his home after a several-month battle with cancer.
Born May 17, 1966, in Bradford, he was the son of Robert and Linda Robinson Carnegie.
Brian worked in lumberyards, and was a member of the F.O. Eagles in Kane. He had also served in the National Guard.
Surviving are his parents, Terry and Linda Robinson Rockwell of Highland, brothers Rick Carnegie and Bobby Carnegie, both of Sheffield, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Dorothy Robinson.
Friends may call today from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., where a service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with the Rev. David Eastman officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the , 108R North Second Street - Ste. 1-B Clearfield, PA 16830
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019