Brian Hart
Brian J. Hart born Dec. 12, 1951; died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Denver, Colo.
Brian graduated from the Bradford Area High School in 1970. At BAHS, Brian had a remarkable career in football and track and he was a "Big 30" football player. In his senior year Brian set the district record in 440 yard dash which he held for many decades. He then went on to The University of Miami on a football scholarship.
Years later Brian graduated from The Culinary Institute of America and traveled the world as an executive chef. Brian was the sweetest guy ever always with a positive attitude!! He loved all his family dearly!
He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Jane Hart; Brother of Kevin (Lori) Hart, the late Paul Hart, Pam (Danny) DeAngelo, Joanne (Mike) Hearn and Cathy (Jim) Belka; seven nieces; three nephews; four grandnieces and four grandnephews. Brian you be forever missed and always in our hearts.
On Oct. 15, 2020, a memorial for Brian will be held at noon at the Callahan Park Pavilion followed by a celebration at Violas Restaurant.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
