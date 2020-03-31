Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
The service will be live streamed and recorded at the funeral home's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RonaldMcDonaldIIFuneralHomeInc/live/
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Luck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Luck


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Luck Obituary
KANE - Brian R. Luck, 64, of 713 Tionesta Ave. in Kane, died Saturday evening (March 28, 2020) at UPMC Kane.
Born Jan. 14, 1956, in Kane, he was the son of Russell L. and Grace D. Cartwright Luck. On Nov. 11, 1993, in Las Vegas, he married Susan L. Grove, who survives.
Brian was an equipment operator for PennDOT for 28 years. He was an avid sports fan of all local sports, and especially for those at St. Bonaventure University.
He is survived by sons, James (Jamie) Wolfgang and Brian (Jenna Zuzek) Wolfgang, both of Kane; his sister, Margaret Luck of Kane; three granddaughters whom he absolutely adored, Leah, Lauren and Clara Wolfgang; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, is a special uncle and friend, Harry "Bus" Cartwright.
A memorial service will be held privately this Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will be held later in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; or to Kane Cemetery Association, (Forest Lawn Cemetery) c/o Becky Carson, 479 West Wind Road, Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
The service will be live streamed and recorded at the funeral home's Facebook page,https://www.facebook.com/RonaldMcDonaldIIFuneralHomeInc/live/
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -