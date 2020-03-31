|
KANE - Brian R. Luck, 64, of 713 Tionesta Ave. in Kane, died Saturday evening (March 28, 2020) at UPMC Kane.
Born Jan. 14, 1956, in Kane, he was the son of Russell L. and Grace D. Cartwright Luck. On Nov. 11, 1993, in Las Vegas, he married Susan L. Grove, who survives.
Brian was an equipment operator for PennDOT for 28 years. He was an avid sports fan of all local sports, and especially for those at St. Bonaventure University.
He is survived by sons, James (Jamie) Wolfgang and Brian (Jenna Zuzek) Wolfgang, both of Kane; his sister, Margaret Luck of Kane; three granddaughters whom he absolutely adored, Leah, Lauren and Clara Wolfgang; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, is a special uncle and friend, Harry "Bus" Cartwright.
A memorial service will be held privately this Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will be held later in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; or to Kane Cemetery Association, (Forest Lawn Cemetery) c/o Becky Carson, 479 West Wind Road, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020