Brian E. Moore, 71, of Bradford, passed away Saturday (December 7, 2019 at Buffalo General Hospital.
Born June 3, 1948 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Arthur and Laura G. English Moore.
On Aug. 19, 1978, in Bradford, he married Jill Alane Jeffers Moore, who survives.
He was a 1966 graduate of Bradford High School and attended Penn State DuBois.
He enlisted in the United States Navy on March 5, 1969. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 13, 1973.
Brian co-owned the Establishment Bar and worked construction with his friend Paul Casey. He later worked for the Colligan family caring for their rentals. He was employed at Pennhills Club, Bisett Just Ask Rental, and Stoney North Small Engine Repair.
Brian is survived by two sons Nathan A. E. Moore of Bradford and Nicolas B. R. Moore of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Justyce Moore, Jacob Moore, and Javon Moore; two sisters, Rev. Barbara J. Moore of Bradford, and Kristen M. (William) Davis of Martinsburg; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Jacob Moore, and many aunts and uncles.
At the request of the family there will be no public services. Private funeral services will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019