SMETHPORT - Brian Morris, 34, a resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1985, in Bradford, to Mike and Toni Morris. He resided in Smethport until he moved to Las Vegas in 2012. He found his soul mate and partner for life at the age of 27 and was married on March 17, 2019 to Lisa Goin.
He received a BFA from Penn State Behrend in Erie, in creative writing. He went on to receive an M.E.D. from Edinboro University and a MFA from UNLV with a concentration in poetry.
Brian enjoyed living a simple life by spending time with his family and friends. He had a thirst for reading & learning and enjoyed challenging himself with puzzles and games.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, his parents, Mike and Toni, his brother Jeremy and his nephew Eric, along with many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Family will be receiving friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Hall, Smethport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. A luncheon will be served in the church hall immediately following Mass, where everyone attending will be invited. Committal will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Elizabeth Parish Development or Building Fund or the Hamlin Memorial Library in Smethport. Online Condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020