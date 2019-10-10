|
Brian Daniel Rea was born April 24, 1976. He passed away Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.
Brian is survived by his father, Bernard (Kathy) Rea; his brother, Scott (Crystal) Rea; nephew, Nathan Rea; niece, Alexa Rea; four half-siblings and two step-siblings. He was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Cochran; his maternal grandparents; his paternal grandfather; and three uncles.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019