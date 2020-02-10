|
Bruce Holes, 70, of 3414 Route 646, Gifford, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.
Born June 28, 1949, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Charles and Ruth A. Collins Holes. He was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.
Bruce was drafted into the United States Army on April 2, 1969. He served his country honorably and was discharged on Dec. 10, 1970.
On May 25, 1985, in Bradford, he married Jill Byerley Thiel Holes, who survives.
Bruce had been employed at Halliburton for 18 years, and Maple Manor Drug and Alcohol Abuse Services for six years as a Residential Assistant. Prior to his retirement he was a dispatcher for Superior Well Services.
Bruce took his involvement with AA very seriously and was a friend of Bill. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, most especially the time spent with his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Poppy."
He was an avid bowler for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, following football and NASCAR. He was a former member of the Bradford Lodge F&AM, Orak Grotto where he clowned with Joey Clowns, Bradford Moose and Elks Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Jill of 34 years, are two sons, Brian (Cerese) Holes of Normandy, Tenn., and Richard Holes of York; two sisters, Karen Thomas of Cyclone and Cheryl (Mark Russell) Covert of Cyclone; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robbie Thiel; one brother, Larry Holes; and one brother-in-law, Sharkie Thomas.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church in Gifford, where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Military Honors will follow by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 of Bradford, in Rosehill Cemetery in Smethport.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made toMcGuire Memorial Foundation, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton PA 15066; or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020