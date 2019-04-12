Bruce M. Kinney of 61 Edgewood Road, Bradford, passed away Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at the Bradford Manor.
Born April 22, 1939 in Bradford, he was the son of the late Richard I. and Eva Jane Digel Kinney. In 1959, he married Donna Troutman, who survives.
Bruce worked as the bulk plant operator for ARG in Bradford for over 35 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a longtime member of the Bradford First Church of the Nazarene where he taught Sunday school, was a church camp counselor and served on the church board. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed boating and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by four children, Bruce J. (Dorothy) Kinney of Portville, N.Y., Lori (Robert) Ament of Bradford, Jim (Lisa) Kinney of Coudersport, Jill Kinney (Andy Conner) in Maryland; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dave Kinney of Franklinville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one grandson.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at noon April 20 at the Bradford First Church of the Nazarene, 55 N. Bennett Street, Bradford. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, 1303 E. State Street, Olean, N.Y.
