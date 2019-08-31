|
|
Bruce H. Sherwin, 88, of Bradford, formerly of Constitution Avenue and Edward Street, passed away Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at The Pavilion at BRMC.
Born May 23, 1931, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Harold and Beulah Campbell Sherwin. He was a 1949 graduate of Bradford High School.
On July 2, 1952, he enlisted in the United States Army, he served in Okinawa with the K Company 29th Regiment and was honorably discharged on July 2, 1954.
On Nov. 15, 1952, in the First United Methodist Church, he married Betty J. Duncan Sherwin, who died March 26, 2001. On Nov. 30, 2002, he married Emma Maletta Murphey-Sherwin, who died July 24, 2012.
Bruce was employed as a salesman at Rink Brother's from 1955 until he retired in 2010.
He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as communion steward, usher, and was on the administrative board. Currently he was a member of the Lafayette Evangelical Church in Lafayette. He was a member and past master, chairman of the visitation committee, treasurer, and chaplain of the Masonic Lodge 749 F&AM, now the Bradford Union Lodge 749 F&AM, and was Mason of the Year in 1995. He was a member of the Coudersport Consistory.
He was a member of the March of Dimes, Bradford Chamber of Commerce, the , and executive board of directors of the , the . He was a member of the Rotary Club, and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award in 1985.
Bruce was a volunteer for the McKean County CARE for Children, Crook Farm, Bradford Hospital Support Group for Cancer.
He was a member of the Bradford Exchange Club and was awarded the Golden Deed's Award in 1995.
Surviving is one son, Jeffrey (Karen) Sherwin of Bradford; three grandchildren, Kate Sherwin, Christopher Sherwin and Josh Sherwin; three stepsons, Steven (Marcia) Murphey, Joseph Murphey and David (Jody) Murphey, all of Bradford; three stepdaughters, Cindy Cavallero, Mariann (Rich) Kahle and Catherine (Jeff) Gabel, all of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews including, Julie (Jim) Zimbardi, and Kelley (Tim) Roff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, one daughter, Lori Sherwin who died in 1980, one sister Joyce Stark, and one niece, Christy Smith.
There will be no public visitation. Private services will be held for family members at the Lafayette Evangelical Church with Rev. Robert Baldwin, pastor officiating. Members of the American Legion Post 108 Honor Guard will present Military Honors after the service. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Lafayette Evangelical Church P.O. Box 261, Lewis Run, PA 16738.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019