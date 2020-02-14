|
|
KANE - Bruce S. Slater, 70, of 8 McClelland Ave., Mount Jewett, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born Sept. 19, 1949, in Kane, he was a son of the late Bruce and Frances Halliday Slater. On Nov. 2, 1968, in Olean, N.Y., he married Verna Sharp, who survives.
Bruce was employed by CeraMag in Kane. He was an antique car collector and in his younger years enjoyed four-wheeling.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and remained in the National Guard for many years.
He also was a past member of the VFW in Mount Jewett where he served as commander.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Verna Slater, are two sons, Bruce Slater of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Shannon Boyd of Apoka, Fla.; three daughters, Laurie Slater of Lewis Run, Maria (Sergie) Swanson of Bradford and Tanya Boyd of Gainesville, Fla.; six grandchildren; a brother, James (Jody) Church of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Marvin Slater and Joe Zwack; and three sisters, Marion Self, Virginia Fish and Betty Lindsey.
The family will receive friends at the United Methodist Church in Mount Jewett on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to JMP Memorial, Community Bank, Attn: Brenda Blackwell, PO Box 690, Olean, NY 14760.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020