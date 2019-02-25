KANE - Bryan M. "Be Wagz" Waigand, 25, of Smith Lane, Kane, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday (Feb. 21, 2019) in Cuyohoga Falls, Ohio.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Waigand.
Born March 30, 1993, in St. Marys, he was the son of Michael and Donna Cherry Waigand.
He was a painter and sandblaster for TMI Coating in Egan, Mich. He enjoyed listening to music, travel adventures and basketball, especially his favorite player, Kobe Bryant.
He is survived, in addition to his parents of Kane, by brothers Tom Waigand of Kane and Cory Waigand of Spanaway, Wash.
His family will receive friends at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. Burial will follow privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 25, 2019