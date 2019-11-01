|
CONROE, Texas - C. Vincent Eaton, 86, formerly of Eldred, Pa., passed away Friday (Oct 25, 2019) at Conroe Healthcare Center.
Born Dec. 23, 1932, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Clarence Vincent and Ethel Irene Rogers Eaton. On Oct. 7, 1967, he married Mary V. Crawford who died Jan. 7, 2004.
Vincent was a lifelong resident of Eldred and a 1950 graduate of Otto High School. He was employed with Todd Motor Sales until his retirement in 1998.
Mr. Eaton was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Army.
He is survived by six children, William J. Jobe of Owasso, Okla., Anne D. (Brian) Monroe of Lititz, Pa., Kenneth G. (Penny) Jobe of Thomasville, N.C., Beverly S. (Chris) McCracken of Bradford, Pa., Tina M. (Edward) Ponikvar of Montgomery, Texas, and David V. (Summer) Eaton of Auburn, N.Y.; 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Memorials can be made to a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019