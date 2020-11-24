EDINBURG, Va. - Carl W. Mishler, 80, of New Market, went to be with his Lord on Monday (Nov. 23, 2020.

Carl was born on June 22, 1940, near Meyersdale, Somerset County, Pa. He was the son of the late Merle W. Mishler and Sarah M. Tressler Mishler. Carl attended the Meyersdale Area High School and graduated with the class of 1958. He loved his hometown and area and returned often with his wife, where they loved to fish at High Point Lake.

Carl served in the United States Marine Corps from June 10, 1958, until June 9, 1961. He received his Honorable Discharge on April 18, 1964. Carl attained the rank of E-4, Corporal and served 18 months in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Carl was accepted by the Pennsylvania State Police and attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy from June 8, 1962, and graduated in June of that year. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop C in Punxsutawney and worked throughout the Commonwealth. He served 29 years and was with the Criminal Investigation Unit for the last 23 years of his service and retired on June 6, 1990, at which time he and his wife moved to New Market, Shenandoah County, Va.

He was a member of the Mount Jackson United Methodist Church, the fraternal Order of Police Royan-McClusky Lodge #61 in Dubolis, Pa., American Legion Post #0141 in Richmond, Va., B.P.O. Elks Kane Lodge # 329 in Kane, Pa., for 57 years, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 979 in Mount Jackson, Va., and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 4264 in New Market.

Carl is survived by his wife, the former, Linda (Toni) J. Sanderson Mishler, whom he married on May 23, 1988; three children, Mark David Mishler, Michele Lynn Oswalt, and Michael Carlton Mishler.

Carl loved his family and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed sports, gardening and working with his hands and doing things around the home. He liked to travel.

The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., when a funeral service will be held, and burial following at the Mount Jackson Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the New Market Fire and Rescue or the Mount Jackson United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.



