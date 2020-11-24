1/
Carl Mishler
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDINBURG, Va. - Carl W. Mishler, 80, of New Market, went to be with his Lord on Monday (Nov. 23, 2020.
Carl was born on June 22, 1940, near Meyersdale, Somerset County, Pa. He was the son of the late Merle W. Mishler and Sarah M. Tressler Mishler. Carl attended the Meyersdale Area High School and graduated with the class of 1958. He loved his hometown and area and returned often with his wife, where they loved to fish at High Point Lake.
Carl served in the United States Marine Corps from June 10, 1958, until June 9, 1961. He received his Honorable Discharge on April 18, 1964. Carl attained the rank of E-4, Corporal and served 18 months in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Carl was accepted by the Pennsylvania State Police and attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy from June 8, 1962, and graduated in June of that year. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop C in Punxsutawney and worked throughout the Commonwealth. He served 29 years and was with the Criminal Investigation Unit for the last 23 years of his service and retired on June 6, 1990, at which time he and his wife moved to New Market, Shenandoah County, Va.
He was a member of the Mount Jackson United Methodist Church, the fraternal Order of Police Royan-McClusky Lodge #61 in Dubolis, Pa., American Legion Post #0141 in Richmond, Va., B.P.O. Elks Kane Lodge # 329 in Kane, Pa., for 57 years, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 979 in Mount Jackson, Va., and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 4264 in New Market.
Carl is survived by his wife, the former, Linda (Toni) J. Sanderson Mishler, whom he married on May 23, 1988; three children, Mark David Mishler, Michele Lynn Oswalt, and Michael Carlton Mishler.
Carl loved his family and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed sports, gardening and working with his hands and doing things around the home. He liked to travel.
The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., when a funeral service will be held, and burial following at the Mount Jackson Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the New Market Fire and Rescue or the Mount Jackson United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved