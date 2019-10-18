|
|
BOONE, N.C. - Carl I. Swanson, age 92, of Boone, and formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 9, 2019) at the home of his daughter.
Born Feb. 26, 1927, in Dunkirk, N.Y., he was the son of Swan Axel Yngve and Ruth Linn Swanson. On Feb. 25, 1950, he married the love of his life, Sara M. Johnson of Mount Jewett, Pa., who preceded him in death. Mr. Swanson was retired from Dresser Manufacturing where he worked as a sales manager and head of the Order Entry Department.
Mr. Swanson was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bradford. He actively served as a Certified Lay Preacher for over 70 years in Pennsylvania, New York State, and New Jersey churches. Carl also served on committees at the local church level and on several at the National Church level. These included the Board of Directors for Gettysburg Seminary, the Board of Managers of the Lutheran Home in Kane, Pa., the Executive Board of the Synod, and the Synod Examinations Committee of Ordinands.
Outside the church, Carl was active in his community and was a member of the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club, the Independent Order of Vikings, the Vasa Order of America, the Pennhills Club, the Thule Scandinavian Folk Dance Group, the Danish American Heritage Society, and the Augustana Heritage Association. Additionally, he served on the Advisory Board of the McKean County Cancer Society, the Citizens Review Committee of the United Way of Bradford and volunteered at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Carl is survived by two children, Doug (Deb Traugott) Swanson of Stillwater, Okla., and Beck (Scott) Vasgaard of Valle Crucis; sister–in-law, Marian Silvis of Bradford; his grandchildren, Stuart (Lisa) Swanson of Stillwater, Jori Vasgaard of Raleigh, Ira Vasgaard of Missoula, Mont., and Kevin Vasgaard (Kappa) of Jonas Ridge; and great-grandchildren Jada, Landon, Elsa, Fisher, and Arlo.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, AmyBeth.
He will also be remembered with love and respect by dear friends in Bradford and family here in the United States and those in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in the spring of 2020 with burial at Mount Nebo Lutheran Church in Mount Jewett. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bradford.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory, Boone, is serving the Swanson family.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019