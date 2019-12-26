|
KANE - Carlene M. Novosel, 68, of 301 West Pine Ave., Kane, died Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at home surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 28, 1951 in Kane, she was the daughter of Carl D. and Margaret C. Pellegrino Novosel. On Aug. 9, 1975, she married Barry R. Johnson, who survives.
Carlene graduated from Kane Area High School in 1969 and from Penn State University in 1974 with a B.A. degree. In college she studied graphic design and had her love of the arts continued throughout her life.
She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church, where she belonged to the C.D. of A. and at one time directed the youth choir.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Crystal (Mike) Kocjancic of Kane, sons Craig (Susan) Novosel-Johnson of Columbus, Ohio and Royce (Katie) Novosel-Johnson of Kane; and five grandchildren, Everett Novosel Johnson, Calhoun Vern Johnson, Montgomery Patrick Johnson, Craig Rocco Creary-Johnson and Corinne Carlene Kocjancic, plus her beloved aunt Angie Pellegrino of Warren.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her brother Craig Novosel in 1973 and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m., and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020