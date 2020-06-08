ERIE - Sister Carol Ann McLaughlin, OSB, 84, died peacefully on Thursday (June 4, 2020) at UPMC Hamot following a brief illness.

Sister Carol Ann was born to Charles and Rita Erickson McLaughlin and grew up as a member of St. Bernard Parish, Bradford. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania in 1954 and pronounced her perpetual vows in 1960. In 1974, after discerning a call to the monastic way of life, she began the process of transferring her vows. Sister Carol Ann was fully incorporated into the Benedictine Sisters of Erie in 1976. Having marked the milestones of 25, 50 and 60 years of religious life, Sister Carol Ann was in the 63rd year of her vowed life at the time of her death.

With a B.S. in Education from Villa Maria College, Sister Carol Ann spent 18 years in elementary education throughout schools in the Diocese of Erie, both as teacher and principal: St. John, Blessed Sacrament, St. Paul, and Our Lady of Peace, Erie; St. Leo, Ridgway; and St. Brigid, Meadville. In 1973, she became a nursing assistant and served at both Hamot Hospital and the Mount St. Benedict Monastery Infirmary before beginning a 35-year ministry as a dialysis technician in 1978.

In 2007 Sister Carol Ann embarked on a special adventure that ultimately led to her becoming a certified member of Therapy Dogs United (TDU) with her therapy dog, Rusty. Together they visited nursing homes, schools and hospitals, ministering to the elderly and the young, helping others through their pain and fears. Sister Carol Ann's faithfulness and patience served this ministry well. After retiring from Health Services in 2013 she continued this volunteer work until 2019. She extended a presence of kindness and care that touched others and resulted in lasting friendships.

In addition to her parents, Sister Carol Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Joan Crawford. She is survived by her Benedictine community, her brother, Charles McLaughlin, brother-in-law, Gary Crawford, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and members of her community of origin, the Sisters of St. Joseph of NWPA.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A memorial mass will be announced and celebrated at a future date at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery. A private interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16511. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is in charge of the arrangements.

