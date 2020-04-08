|
Carol Burgess
Carol J. Burgess, 79, formerly of Riley Road, Bradford, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center in Smethport.
Born on June 26, 1940, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Ralph R. and Lena Bush Holden. She attended Bradford Area Schools.
Carol worked for Case Cutlery, Ethan Allen Furniture in Eldred, and retired from the housekeeping department at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was a bingo-holic and enjoyed the casino. In her free time she enjoyed camping, visiting with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Leon P. Burgess of Rew and Dan (Bonnie) Burgess of Smethport; one daughter, Lisa (Donne) Cox of Rew; one sister, Nancy Kohler of Cyclone; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Esther Holden; and four brothers, Clayton, Howard, Art and Lloyd Holden.
Carol's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Carol to be streamed online at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. To view this service please go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com Committal services and burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Donations may be made to the Dementia Association or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020