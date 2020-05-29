Carol Cordner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANSFIELD - Carol Jane Cordner, age 77, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, (May 28, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Smethport, a daughter of Carl and Roma Jane (Rifle) Ferman. Carol was the wife of Larry Cordner.
She enjoyed painting, flowers, and bird watching.
Carol is survived by her husband; a daughter, Deanna (Mark) Blewett of Pittsburgh; one grandchild; Sydney Blewett; two brothers, Daniel (Anne) Ferman of Sugar Grove, PA, and Bradley (Sue) Ferman of Smethport; and three half-sisters, Donna (Barry) Austin, Kathleen Pearson; and Sherry Vossler, all of Smethport.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In honoring Carol's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor New York, New York 10017.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
637 S Main St
Mansfield, PA 16933
(570) 662-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved