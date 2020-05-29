MANSFIELD - Carol Jane Cordner, age 77, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, (May 28, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Smethport, a daughter of Carl and Roma Jane (Rifle) Ferman. Carol was the wife of Larry Cordner.
She enjoyed painting, flowers, and bird watching.
Carol is survived by her husband; a daughter, Deanna (Mark) Blewett of Pittsburgh; one grandchild; Sydney Blewett; two brothers, Daniel (Anne) Ferman of Sugar Grove, PA, and Bradley (Sue) Ferman of Smethport; and three half-sisters, Donna (Barry) Austin, Kathleen Pearson; and Sherry Vossler, all of Smethport.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In honoring Carol's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor New York, New York 10017.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.