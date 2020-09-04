Carol Galford

PORT ALLEGANY - Carol R. Galford, 81, of South Main Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in her home.
Born Oct. 27, 1938, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Max R. and Ruth Carl Shelley. On Feb. 5, 1972, in Eldred, she married Bruce C. Galford, who died Sept. 19, 2011.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
Carol was a childcare provider for many different families in the area before her retirement. She enjoyed working with children.
She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany, where she was a member of the Covenant Women and taught Sunday school. Carol enjoyed sewing, playing dominos, many different card games, but most of all, enjoyed being with her family.
Surviving are four sons, Ronald (Tina) Wilfong and Robert Wilfong, both of Port Allegany, William (Kathleen Denny) Wilfong of Rockford, Ill., Bruce C. Galford Jr. of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Debra (Marlin) Appleby of Port Allegany, Marie (Robert) Haefner of Winfield, and Abby Galford of Port Allegany; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert C. Shelley of Port Allegany, John Kephart of Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Jane (Joseph) Kaziska of Port Allegany, Susan Carpenter of Norfolk, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce, a son, Dennis Wilfong, and a brother, Ralph Peasley.
Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, and the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, co-officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Please respect health measures with masks and social distancing.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.