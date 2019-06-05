Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Wilson. View Sign Service Information Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 151 Greeves Street Kane , PA 16735 (814)-837-8370 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Callistus Catholic Church 342 Chase St. Kane , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born May 1, 1942, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Lucille Cook Murthough. On June 18, 1960 in Elizabeth City, N.C., she married Kent Stearns Wilson, who survives.

Carol had been employed as a secretary at State Farm for many years. Prior to that she had worked at Holgate Toy Company and the former Men's Shop in Kane.

She had been in bowling league and a member of The Kane Country Club for many years. She was a member of the St. Callistus Catholic Church and taught CCD. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids and attending all of their sporting events.

In addition to her husband, Kent, she is survived by three daughters, Kelly (John) Ferranto of Kane, Teri (Sean) McAlee of Johnsonburg and Kristen (Bob) Rose of Kane; six granddaughters, Katelyn Ferranto, Emily Ferranto, Rachel Ferranto, Laura Stearns McAlee, Grace McAlee and Jillian Rose; two grandsons, Kevin McAlee and Tyler (Sabrena) Rose; two great-grandsons, Kent Forquer and Elliot Stearns Ferranto; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by two sisters, Patricia Kocjancic and Margaret "Peggy" Roth.

Friends and family may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Callistus Catholic Church with the Rev. David Renne, temporary pastor of St. Callistus, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Callistus Catholic Church, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735 or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Ste. 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.

The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at KANE - Carol M. Wilson, 77, of 2 Greeves St., passed away Monday (June 3, 2019) at UPMC Hamot.Born May 1, 1942, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Lucille Cook Murthough. On June 18, 1960 in Elizabeth City, N.C., she married Kent Stearns Wilson, who survives.Carol had been employed as a secretary at State Farm for many years. Prior to that she had worked at Holgate Toy Company and the former Men's Shop in Kane.She had been in bowling league and a member of The Kane Country Club for many years. She was a member of the St. Callistus Catholic Church and taught CCD. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids and attending all of their sporting events.In addition to her husband, Kent, she is survived by three daughters, Kelly (John) Ferranto of Kane, Teri (Sean) McAlee of Johnsonburg and Kristen (Bob) Rose of Kane; six granddaughters, Katelyn Ferranto, Emily Ferranto, Rachel Ferranto, Laura Stearns McAlee, Grace McAlee and Jillian Rose; two grandsons, Kevin McAlee and Tyler (Sabrena) Rose; two great-grandsons, Kent Forquer and Elliot Stearns Ferranto; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by two sisters, Patricia Kocjancic and Margaret "Peggy" Roth.Friends and family may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Callistus Catholic Church with the Rev. David Renne, temporary pastor of St. Callistus, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to St. Callistus Catholic Church, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735 or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Ste. 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com. Published in The Bradford Era on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close