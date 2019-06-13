Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Ferro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Pecora Ferro, 95, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Edenton, N.C., where she resided, surrounded by members of her family.

Born Nov. 5, 1924, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Fortunato Pecora and Josephine Donato Pecora. On June 20, 1947, in St. Bernard's Church, she married Angelo Joseph Ferro, who died in 1998.

Caroline managed the Bradford Hospital Auxiliary Retail Store for many years. After the death of her husband, she moved to Bradenton, Fla., where she enjoyed life for 20 years continuing her work in resale for the volunteer fire department in her community into her 90th year.

She was a member of St. Bernard Church.

Caroline led a fulfilling life and was always ready to laugh with those around her. She will be greatly missed and always close to the hearts of her family and many friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen Ferro and Loretta Ann Ferro; five grandchildren, Leo (Jane) and Zachary Campbell, Paul and Angelo Ferro Lipps, and Sara (Dinani) Connelly, and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Carl and Paul Ferro, two brothers and one sister.

A memorial mass and burial will be held later in summer in Bradford.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

