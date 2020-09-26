1/1
Carolyn Carl
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn L. Carl, 75, of Smethport, passed away, Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y.
Born Nov. 30, 1944, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Harry "Bucky" and Celesta Bundy Carl.
Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Smethport High School and received her Bachelors of Arts and Masters Degree from Clarion University.
Carolyn started her career in the Cameron County School District, she later worked at Polk State Hospital for 16 years. She returned to Bradford and retired from Beacon Light Behavioral Systems in 1998. She retired to Florida and returned to Bradford in August of 2017.
She was a member of Zonta Club in Bradford, Red Hats in Florida, and the American Association for Mental Retardation.
Surviving is one brother, Tracy (Doreen) Carl of Eldred; one nephew, Troy (Danielle) Carl; one niece, Tara (Kevin) Yokitis; two stepnephews, Michael (Kate Cliff) Burritt and Johnathon (Ashley) Burritt; two grandnieces, Emma Rose Yokitis, and Kara Yokitis; and two grandnephews, Tripp Carl and Niko Cliff.
Family and close friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at McKean Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 113 Bradford PA 16701, or CASA, 201 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
McKean Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved