Carolyn L. Carl, 75, of Smethport, passed away, Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y.
Born Nov. 30, 1944, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Harry "Bucky" and Celesta Bundy Carl.
Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Smethport High School and received her Bachelors of Arts and Masters Degree from Clarion University.
Carolyn started her career in the Cameron County School District, she later worked at Polk State Hospital for 16 years. She returned to Bradford and retired from Beacon Light Behavioral Systems in 1998. She retired to Florida and returned to Bradford in August of 2017.
She was a member of Zonta Club in Bradford, Red Hats in Florida, and the American Association for Mental Retardation.
Surviving is one brother, Tracy (Doreen) Carl of Eldred; one nephew, Troy (Danielle) Carl; one niece, Tara (Kevin) Yokitis; two stepnephews, Michael (Kate Cliff) Burritt and Johnathon (Ashley) Burritt; two grandnieces, Emma Rose Yokitis, and Kara Yokitis; and two grandnephews, Tripp Carl and Niko Cliff.
Family and close friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at McKean Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 113 Bradford PA 16701, or CASA, 201 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
