Carys Evans-Corrales, 71, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (March 2, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1949, in London, England, the daughter of the late Ellis and Marjorie Wardle Evans.
Carys earned both her Master's degree in Spanish in 1988 and her PhD in Spanish in 1994 from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.
On Feb. 20, 1988, in the Douglas College Chapel, New Brunswick, N.J., she married Scott F. Corrales, who survives.
She arrived in Bradford in 1993 to teach Spanish and Composition at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where in her later years she became the Division Chair. In 2018 she retired from UPB as an Emeritus Professor.
She was a member of both the American Translators Association and the American Literary Translators Association. She was an avid writer and she enjoyed spending time in her flower garden; she also had a great love for her cats.
In addition to her husband of 32 years, Scott Corrales of Bradford, she is also survived by one brother, John (Josephine) Evans of Batley, United Kingdom; one niece, Jennifer Mundy; and one nephew, Peter Evans.
At her request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020