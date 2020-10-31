PORT ALLEGANY - Cathleen E. Carlson, 71, of East Arnold Avenue, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) in her home.
Born Feb. 23, 1949, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of James E. and Elizabeth McGavisk Weis. On June 7, 1975, in Port Allegany, she married Dr. Mark P. Carlson, who survives.
Cathleen was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1967. She represented Port Allegany High School in the Flaming Foliage Festival and was chosen first runner-up by the panel of judges. She also graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a BS in Speech and Hearing Therapy, in 1971.
She was employed with the Rehab Center, Allegany, N.Y., and later as a substitute teacher with Intermediate Unit 9, Smethport.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family. She was a former 10-year member of the Port Allegany School Board. She was also an avid reader.
Surviving in addition to her husband Dr. Mark, are a son, Dr. Nathan P. (Ashley) Carlson of Port Allegany; a daughter, Sara D. (Joseph) Pollock of Romansville; three grandchildren: Ryan P. Carlson, Charlotte G. Pollock, and Maren E. Pollock; a brother, Thomas J. (Milynda) Weis of Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Lynn Hanrahan of Webster, N.Y.; two stepbrothers, Pat (Patty) Hickey and Mike (Rhonda) Hickey, both of Denver, Colo.; and a stepsister, Mary (Richard) Duke of Bronxville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth and stepfather, James E. Hickey.
A memorial service will be held at a later time and place to be announced due to the social pandemic.
Memorials can be made to the McKean County SPCA (80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701), the S.W. Smith Library (201 E. Maple St., Port Allegany), or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
