|
|
Celia M. Romanelli, 89, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1930, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Harry and Theresa Onofrio White.
She was a 1948 graduate of the former St. Bernard School.
On Oct. 25, 1952, in the St. Bernard Catholic Church, she married Ralph Romanelli, who preceded her in death on July 30, 2011.
She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she was a former Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Resurrection Choir. She was also a member of the Catholic Women's Club, the Current Events Club, the La Stella Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and she volunteered at the Friendship Table and for the Festa Italiana.
She was employed by Man's World, Zippo Manufacturing and the former Archer's until she and her husband started a family.
She is survived by three sons, Mark (Linda) Romanelli of Bradford, David Romanelli of Kissimmee, Fla., and Timothy (Barb) Romanelli of Bradford; three daughters, Julie (Tony) DeBock of Bradford, Ann Bulik of Fredericksburg, Va., and Lisa (David) Dey of Altoona; one son-in-law, Dan Pennington of Fairview, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Pennington, one infant grandson, Andrew James DeBock, one sister, Julia Katherine White and one son-in-law, Ken Bulik.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday at the St. Bernard Catholic Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant.
Burial and committal services will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the St. Bernard Catholic Church, P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701 or Community Nurses Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857-3497.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020