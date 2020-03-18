Home

Workman Funeral Homes Inc
31 S 8Th St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-6633
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
VFW
4743 Route 155
Port Allegany, PA
View Map

Celio Kio Obituary
MOUNTVILLE - Celia G. Kio, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.
She was the wife of Rex A. Kio. Celia was born in Port Allegany, daughter of the late Clinton and Naomi Jameson Baker. She was a data processor for North Penn Gas Supply for 36 years before her retirement. Celia loved music and singing.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are one son: Derek C. (Crystal L.) Judlin of Gettysburg; two grandchildren, Allianna and Kira Judlin; one brother, Clinton James (Darlene) Baker of Port Allegany.
She was preceded in death by one brother: Curtis Baker.
A Celebration of Life and Sharing Service will be held at the VFW, 4743 Route 155, Port Allegany on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes Inc., Columbia/Mountville (717)684-6633. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020
