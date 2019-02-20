Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Yount. View Sign

Chad T. Yount, 24, of 223 Pithole Road, Gifford, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) in Limestone, N.Y.

Born Aug. 5, 1994, in Bradford, he was a son of Bobbi Miller of Bradford, and Robert Yount.

Chad was a 2017 graduate of Smethport High School, and attended Penn Tech College.

He had been employed at Crosby Mini Marts and was currently employed by Top's Market in the meat department.

In addition to his mother and father, Chad is survived by a sister, Samantha Buck and a brother James Buck, both of Bradford, and his maternal grandfather, Richard Miller of Cyclone.

Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, where at 4 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are under the directions of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials if desired may be made to the family of Chad Yount, 32 Leland Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences may be made at



Chad T. Yount, 24, of 223 Pithole Road, Gifford, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) in Limestone, N.Y.Born Aug. 5, 1994, in Bradford, he was a son of Bobbi Miller of Bradford, and Robert Yount.Chad was a 2017 graduate of Smethport High School, and attended Penn Tech College.He had been employed at Crosby Mini Marts and was currently employed by Top's Market in the meat department.In addition to his mother and father, Chad is survived by a sister, Samantha Buck and a brother James Buck, both of Bradford, and his maternal grandfather, Richard Miller of Cyclone.Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, where at 4 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.Arrangements are under the directions of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Memorials if desired may be made to the family of Chad Yount, 32 Leland Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close