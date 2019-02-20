Chad T. Yount, 24, of 223 Pithole Road, Gifford, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) in Limestone, N.Y.
Born Aug. 5, 1994, in Bradford, he was a son of Bobbi Miller of Bradford, and Robert Yount.
Chad was a 2017 graduate of Smethport High School, and attended Penn Tech College.
He had been employed at Crosby Mini Marts and was currently employed by Top's Market in the meat department.
In addition to his mother and father, Chad is survived by a sister, Samantha Buck and a brother James Buck, both of Bradford, and his maternal grandfather, Richard Miller of Cyclone.
Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, where at 4 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.
Arrangements are under the directions of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired may be made to the family of Chad Yount, 32 Leland Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019