Charlene "Char" Shannon, 86, of 70 Fiske Ave., Bradford, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at Buffalo General, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born May 21, 1933, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Jessie Sneath Edison. She was a 1951 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Aug. 9, 1958, in Bradford, she married J. Robert Shannon, who preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 1996.
She had been employed at Kendall Refining Company for 42 years.
Char was a life member of the Quarter Century Club at Kendall Refining Company.
Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. Nothing was more important to her than seeing her family happy, safe and secure. She so loved attending any events that her children and grandchildren were involved in. It was a primary focus of hers to be present for and supportive of those she loved. She left behind a loving family whom she dearly loved.
Char was a true child of the outdoors. She enjoyed spending time just being outside and always had a love for nature and animals. This was a lifelong love of hers. As a young girl she was an avid hunter and fisherman, which she continued to pursue well into her adult life. She enjoyed and took great pride in teaching her children to bowl, ski, hunt, ride motorcycles and shoot guns. She spent many summers playing softball in the women's softball league and had an arm that would make your hand sting for hours. She was a champion skeet shooter as well as a stock car racing and demolition Powder Puff derby champ. She always had a weekend project she was working on. There was no home project she wouldn't tackle and finish with perfection.
Surviving is one daughter, Lynne M. (Douglas) Kuntz of Bradford; three sons, Kent R. (Patti) Shannon of Pingree Grove, Ill., Thomas R. (Dawn) Shannon of Endwell, N.Y., and Patrick J. (Carol) Shannon of Bradford; 12 grandchildren, Kelly Shannon, Lisa (Brian Tolman) Shannon, Shane (Dawn) Shannon, Brad (Kaylene) Shannon, Ryan (Jessica) Shannon, Erin (Ed) Wilday, Kaelyn (Trevor) Winters, Tynan (Michelle Bielski) Shannon, Ryan (Allyson Marasco) McCammon, Zachary (Aurora Mager) McCammon, Heather Kuntz and Derrick Kuntz; 12 great-grandchildren, Jaxon Shannon, Reilly Shannon, Samuel Shannon, McKenzie Shannon, Kylie Shannon, Shawn Shannon, Lily Shannon, Shea Shannon, Abree Wilday, Colin Wilday, Aspyn Winters, Tycen McCammon; two nieces, Lori Johnson and Terrie Mascho; and one nephew Mike Birtcil.
She also leaves behind her loving and loyal Golden Retriever "Tucker".
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister Shirley A. Birtcil, and one nephew Max "Bud" Birtcil Jr.
