|
|
SMETHPORT - Charlene Mae Tanner, 67, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
She was born Jan. 30, 1952, in Bradford, a daughter of Charles and Alice Moore Baker. On Dec. 27, 1975, in Bradford, she married Mike L. Tanner Sr., who died June 30, 2007.
Mrs. Tanner was a 1969 graduate of Bradford High School. She had worked for Ethan Allen of Eldred for a period of time, but she ultimately was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family.
She was a member of the Sawyer Evangelical Church of Bradford. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by one son, Mike L. (Denise) Tanner Jr. of Smethport; one daughter, Sheena C. (Amber Nelson) Tanner of Smethport; two grandchildren, Karlee and Aiden Tanner; one brother, Brian (Debbie) Baker of Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one infant brother, Charles Lee Baker and two sisters, Bonnie Passmore and Margaret Hughes.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. from the Sawyer Evangelical Church, 777 S. Kendall Ave, Bradford, with the Rev. Ernest Perry, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley. A luncheon will be served at the church immediately following services for all who attend.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sawyer Evangelical Church, 777 S. Kendall Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020