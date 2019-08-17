|
$180 MUG VET
Charles Anderson
SHINGLEHOUSE - Charles A. "Chuck" Anderson, 89, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) after suffering an apparent heart attack.
Born on Monday, Aug. 4, 1930, in DuBois, he was a son of Elmer G. and Mary Shannon Anderson. On Aug. 27, 1955, in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Force, he married Marion A. Lenhart, who survives.
He was a graduate of Weedville High School in Bennetts Valley. Chuck served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was employed by Consolidated Gas (now Dominion Energy) in Ellisburg, retiring after 32 years of service. In 1977 Chuck and Marion purchased the former Newton's Bar in Shinglehouse which became Anderson's Tavern, which they operated for many years.
Chuck was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Shinglehouse. He was a life member of the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530 where he received his 50-year membership certificate in 2015, was a member of the Honor Guard, and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and spent many hours doing word searches. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time at their summer home in the Thousand Islands.
Surviving besides his wife of nearly 64 years are two sons, Charles M. "Mickey" (Carol) Anderson of Chiefland, Fla., and John L. "Lenny" (Robin) Anderson of Shinglehouse; three grandchildren, Eric R. (Rachel Fero) Anderson, Allison M. (Steven) Buller, and Megan A. (Aric) Stewart; a great-granddaughter, Zoey C. Buller; a sister, Rose Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by a brother, James Anderson; and a sister, Sara Woodring.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday in St. Theresa Catholic Church, Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz, pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Smethport, in the absence of the Rev. Thomas Brown, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
Parish prayers will be recited at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord full military honors on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, PO Box 25, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2019