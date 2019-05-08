Charles M. "Charlie" Bay, 48, of Melvin Avenue, Bradford, passed away Sunday (May 5, 2019) at Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born Dec. 23, 1970, in Coudersport, he was a son of George L. and Loisanne "Lois" Burket Bay, of Bradford, who survive.
Charlie was a 1989 graduate of Bradford High School. After graduation he attended Lock Haven University and participated in their boxing program as a light-weight boxer.
He owned and operated CMB Landscaping Services. Charlie had a true passion for the outdoors; he loved fishing, hiking, skiing and riding almost anything with a motor. Some of his fondest memories were those that included helping children to explore mother nature. He loved wrestling and promoted high school and collegiate athletics. Charlie was an avid music lover and a collector of Pink Floyd and Dave Matthews Band memorabilia. He was known for his contagious laugh, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are three daughters, Lindsey Bay of Harrison Valley, Chloe Bay of Bradford and Bella Bay of Bradford; one granddaughter, Ryleigh Metcalf; one sister, Diane Susan Bay of Bradford; one brother, Douglas (Mikele) Bay of Mount Jewett; his former wife, Amy Johnson Bay; two nieces, George and Eben; and several cousins.
Family will be receiving friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Memorials if desired may be made to CARE for Children, 723 East Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 8 to May 15, 2019