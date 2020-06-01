SMETHPORT - Charles Joseph Brown, 65, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 29, 2020) in the Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y.
He was born July 2, 1954, in Port Allegany, a son of Robert and Pauline Patterson Brown. On July 25, 1981, in Smethport, he married Barbara Lynn Austin, who survives.
Mr. Brown was a graduate of Smethport Area High School and worked for multiple construction companies over the years before retiring from East Resources/Shell Oil.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, gardening, watching Gunsmoke and FOX News. He was a member of the American Legion, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby. He loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and adored his wife of 39 years. He had a very special bond with his brother Bob and sister-in-law Cheri.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by one daughter, Krystal (Steve) Hudak of Eldred; four sons, Carl Scott (Angela) Brown of Clermont, Bruce (Kip) Brown of Las Vegas, Nev., Douglas (Michael) Brown of Buffalo, N.Y., and Dustin (Corrine) Brown of Smethport; grandchildren, Dylan, Sierra, Tyler, Logan, Gunner, Alivia, Liam, Miranda, Robbie and Lizzy; one sister, Susan (Martin) Hagg of Smethport; four brothers, Fred (Linda) Brown of Eldred, Thomas (Bonnie) Brown and Richard Brown, both of Smethport, and Robert (Cheri) Brown of Duke Center; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Payton I. Brown on Jan. 9, 2010.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Dr. Jason Tronetti's office, UPMC-Cole of Port Allegany, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany, PA 16743; or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
He was born July 2, 1954, in Port Allegany, a son of Robert and Pauline Patterson Brown. On July 25, 1981, in Smethport, he married Barbara Lynn Austin, who survives.
Mr. Brown was a graduate of Smethport Area High School and worked for multiple construction companies over the years before retiring from East Resources/Shell Oil.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, gardening, watching Gunsmoke and FOX News. He was a member of the American Legion, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby. He loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and adored his wife of 39 years. He had a very special bond with his brother Bob and sister-in-law Cheri.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by one daughter, Krystal (Steve) Hudak of Eldred; four sons, Carl Scott (Angela) Brown of Clermont, Bruce (Kip) Brown of Las Vegas, Nev., Douglas (Michael) Brown of Buffalo, N.Y., and Dustin (Corrine) Brown of Smethport; grandchildren, Dylan, Sierra, Tyler, Logan, Gunner, Alivia, Liam, Miranda, Robbie and Lizzy; one sister, Susan (Martin) Hagg of Smethport; four brothers, Fred (Linda) Brown of Eldred, Thomas (Bonnie) Brown and Richard Brown, both of Smethport, and Robert (Cheri) Brown of Duke Center; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Payton I. Brown on Jan. 9, 2010.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Dr. Jason Tronetti's office, UPMC-Cole of Port Allegany, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany, PA 16743; or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.