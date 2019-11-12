Home

ELDRED - Charles F. Fenstermaker of 3401 Route 446 Eldred, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Sena- Kean Manor in Smethport, after a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 14, 1939, in Kane, he was the son of Charles L. and Gertrude Miller Fenstermaker. On Aug. 3, 1983 in Hinsdale, N.Y., he married Mary Rucinski, who survives.
Charlie worked as a draftsman at Dresser Rand in Olean, N.Y., for many years. He was a member of the Pulaski Club in Olean and St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Eldred. He loved gardening and working outside.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter; Deborah (Jessica) Fenstermaker of Washington, D.C.; four sons, Lawrence (Bonnie) Fenstermaker of Hesston, Kan., Charles "Art" (Pamela) Fenstermaker of Stratham, N.H., Joseph (Lori LaBella) Fenstermaker of Gastonia, N.C., Donald (Darlene) Fenstermaker of Rochester, N.H., three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Wilber of Meadville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services will begin with a prayer service at the funeral home, held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to, Rural Ministries, 472 Sartwell Creek Road, Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019
