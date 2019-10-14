|
Charles "Chuck" H. Fraley, 85, of Black Creek, N.Y., was born in Elkatawa, Ky., on March 2, 1934, and died on Friday (Oct. 11, 2019).
Chuck attended school and played on the basketball team in Bradford. He is a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Army (1951-54) as I Corporal. He was known for his love for the Lord and appreciation for music. He was a hard worker with many faceted talents: mechanic, farmer, landscaper and home remodeler. He was generous and fun-loving; he will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Pat McCormick, Laura Rounds, Linda (Steve) Martin, Lisa Gibbons, Charlene DeLap, Charles (Mary) Fraley Jr. and Raymond (Ashley) Fraley; his 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Troy, Dee, Ann (Tom), and June.
He is predeceased by his wife, Alene Schwindler; parents, Thomas and Kathrine Overbee Fraley; and his siblings, Elizabeth, Ray, Jack, Jim and Alma Raye.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Committal services, military honors and burial will follow at McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
