Charles J. "Chuck" Gould, 84, of 26 Elm St., Eldred, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) surrounded by his loving family, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born Jan. 28, 1935, in Hinsdale, N.Y., he was a son of the late Fredrick and Ida Payne Gould Jr. He attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, N.Y.

On April 16, 2016, in Evan Memorial United Methodist Church, he married Susan Gibson Gould, who survives.

Chuck worked at Olean Tile Plant, then Fibercell Trucking in Portville, N.Y. He took his Act 120 training at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and became Chief of Police of Eldred. He later started Chuck's Residential Plumbing and Heating, serving the Bradford area. He joined the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as the maintenance director, and he retired after 17 years, during that time he also worked part time as a police officer for Foster Township Police Department. He was appointed a Pennsylvania Constable in 2003, and worked through 2017. In recent years he operated C&J Woodshop in Eldred.

He was a member of Evans Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a trustee, the Eldred Conservative Club, and the Fraternal Order of the Police. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church and former Chairman of the Trustees.

Surviving in addition to his wife Susan, is one son, Jeff (Stacy) Gould of Eldred, two daughters, Darcy (Bill Burlingame) Dwaileebe of Olean, N.Y., and Jerri Martin in New York; nine grandchildren, Dale J. Bell, Josh Dwaileebe, Jeremy Dwaileebe, Dustin Gould, Jeffrey Gould, JaLiesa Gould, Makayla Gould, Jesse Gould, and Thomas Gould; two great-grandchildren, Oasis Dwaileebe and Kiyah Gould; two sisters, Rose Tyler and June Gould; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Bell Howard, his wife, Dorothy Doughman Gould, two brothers, Edward Gould and Richard Gould, and one sister, Elizabeth Wagner.

Family will be receiving friends Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., and again on Tuesday in the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in in McKean Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the 4H McKean County Rough Riders, 17129 Rt 6, Smethport PA 16749, Evans Memorial UMC, PO Box 427, Lewis Run, PA 16738, or a .

