Charles Greenman
1986 - 2020
KANE - Charles J. Greenman, 34, of 434 Bayard St., died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at his residence.
Born Aug. 14, 1986, in St. Marys, he was a son of Daniel Greenman and the late Susan Nelson Greenman.
In addition to his father, Chuck is survived by three children, Susan Greenman, David Greenman and Vincent Greenman; four uncles, Jeff Greenman of Kane, Scott Greenman of Waterford, Paul Nelson in Texas and Rich VanGiesen of Edinboro; four aunts, Lori Avenali of Kane, Mary Nelson in Texas, Karen Lindenberger of Chicora and Peggy Boleratz of Corry; and his maternal grandmother, Jean VanGiesen of Waterford.
He was preceded in death by his mother and an uncle, Dave Nelson.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor, and the Rev. John Kakish co-officiating.
Donations, if desired, made be made to the family in care of Cummings Funeral Home Inc., 151 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at cummingsfh.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 22 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
