Charles T. Hanold, Jr., 91, of 800 West Corydon St., passed away Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born May 14, 1928, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Bessie Dunkle Hanold Sr.
On Dec. 31, 1948, in Allegany, N.Y., he married Beverly Ann Erskin Hanold, who preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 2001.
He attended Bradford Area schools.
Chuck worked at Quaker State for 8 years and retired from Zippo Manufacturing from Plating Department after 34 years.
He was a former member of the Odd Fellows Lodge, Northern Star Lodge 555 F&AM in Duke Center, the Orak Gratto, the VFW Post 212, Marche Club, Eagles, and the IAS Club.
Surviving are three sons, Robert C.(Celeste) Hanold, Thomas R. (Gerri) Hanold and Bruce A. (Karen) Hanold, all of Bradford; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Cathern Coburn, Alean Hanold, and Helen Woodley; and one brother, Chester Hanold.
Friends will be received on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) from 6-8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019