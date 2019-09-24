Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hanold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hanold Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Hanold Jr. Obituary
Charles T. Hanold, Jr., 91, of 800 West Corydon St., passed away Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born May 14, 1928, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Bessie Dunkle Hanold Sr.
On Dec. 31, 1948, in Allegany, N.Y., he married Beverly Ann Erskin Hanold, who preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 2001.
He attended Bradford Area schools.
Chuck worked at Quaker State for 8 years and retired from Zippo Manufacturing from Plating Department after 34 years.
He was a former member of the Odd Fellows Lodge, Northern Star Lodge 555 F&AM in Duke Center, the Orak Gratto, the VFW Post 212, Marche Club, Eagles, and the IAS Club.
Surviving are three sons, Robert C.(Celeste) Hanold, Thomas R. (Gerri) Hanold and Bruce A. (Karen) Hanold, all of Bradford; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Cathern Coburn, Alean Hanold, and Helen Woodley; and one brother, Chester Hanold.
Friends will be received on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) from 6-8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now