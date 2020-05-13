Charles F. "Chaz" Kaylor, 54, of Congress Street, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday (May 11, 2020).
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, are incomplete and will be announced with the complete obituary.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 13 to May 15, 2020.